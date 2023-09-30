TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) At Current Prices: Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s traded shares were 2.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.36. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.58, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.06% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TRIP share is $27.30, that puts it down -64.66 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.39. The company’s market capitalization is $2.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.64 million shares over the past three months.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) trade information

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) registered a -0.06% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.06% in intraday trading to $16.58 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.17%, and it has moved by 9.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.88%. The short interest in TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) is 11.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.98 day(s) to cover.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.84, which implies an increase of 7.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, TRIP is trading at a discount of -62.85% off the target high and 15.56% off the low.

TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TripAdvisor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares have gone down -14.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 22.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 64.30% this quarter and then jump 31.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $504.89 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $374.36 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $441.86 million and $354 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.30% and then jump by 5.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 33.64% in 2023, the next five years will return 27.00% per annum.

TRIP Dividends

TripAdvisor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s Major holders

TripAdvisor Inc. insiders own 15.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.88%, with the float percentage being 98.04%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 388 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 10.82 million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $178.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.45 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $155.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TripAdvisor Inc. (TRIP) shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF owns about 3.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $51.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.89 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $47.64 million.