Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: TCOM) Has Been Rising 23.57% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 3.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.97, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $43.59, that puts it down -24.65 from that peak though still a striking 44.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.25. The company’s market capitalization is $22.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.86 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.18. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 39 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 7 suggest Overweight, and 31 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.66.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $34.97 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.40%, and it has moved by -12.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 23.57%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 17.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $365.60, which implies an increase of 90.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $309.09 and $466.49 respectively. As a result, TCOM is trading at a discount of -1233.97% off the target high and -783.87% off the low.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Ltd ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares have gone down -5.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 579.31% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 187.00% this quarter and then jump 145.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 110.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.88 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.43 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.01 billion and $727.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.80% and then jump by 96.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.95%. While earnings are projected to return 628.27% in 2023.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Ltd ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.63%, with the float percentage being 50.63%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 595 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 27.73 million shares (or 4.06% of all shares), a total value of $970.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.61 million shares, is of Capital World Investors’s that is approximately 3.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $826.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Ltd ADR (TCOM) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and New World Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 11.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $405.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.23 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $218.18 million.