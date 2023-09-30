Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG)

During the last session, Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.67. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.42, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.31% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the HNRG share is $14.61, that puts it down -1.32 from that peak though still a striking 65.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.03. The company’s market capitalization is $477.88M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 225.13K shares over the past three months.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. HNRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.51.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) registered a -0.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.31% in intraday trading to $14.42 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.45%, and it has moved by 23.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.62%. The short interest in Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.71 day(s) to cover.

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hallador Energy Co has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) shares have gone up 57.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 149.09% against -14.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 304.00% this quarter and then drop -64.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $109.4 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $85.08 million and $152.07 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 35.40% and then drop by -28.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.51%. While earnings are projected to return 247.27% in 2023.

HNRG Dividends

Hallador Energy Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders