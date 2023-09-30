The Time To Buy KT Corporation ADR (NYSE: KT) Is Now

During the last session, KT Corporation ADR (NYSE:KT)’s traded shares were 1.7 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the KT share is $14.93, that puts it down -16.46 from that peak though still a striking 13.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.04. The company’s market capitalization is $6.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 785.63K shares over the past three months.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.53. KT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE:KT) trade information

KT Corporation ADR (KT) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $12.82 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.06%, and it has moved by 1.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.56%. The short interest in KT Corporation ADR (NYSE:KT) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.08, which implies an increase of 20.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.38 and $26.30 respectively. As a result, KT is trading at a discount of -105.15% off the target high and 3.43% off the low.

KT Corporation ADR (KT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KT Corporation ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KT Corporation ADR (KT) shares have gone up 14.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.96% against 6.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.57%. While earnings are projected to return -2.07% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.50% per annum.

KT Dividends

KT Corporation ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for KT Corporation ADR is 0.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

KT Corporation ADR (NYSE:KT)’s Major holders

KT Corporation ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 20.17%, with the float percentage being 20.17%. Silchester International Investors LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 190 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.99 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $293.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.29 million shares, is of Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC’s that is approximately 2.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $127.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KT Corporation ADR (KT) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Price (T.Rowe) International Value Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 4.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $50.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.73 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $42.28 million.