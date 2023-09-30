The Time To Buy Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Is Now

During the last session, Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s traded shares were 2.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.88% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the CNK share is $18.85, that puts it down -2.72 from that peak though still a striking 54.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.28. The company’s market capitalization is $2.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.74 million shares over the past three months.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.17. CNK has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.35.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) trade information

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) registered a 0.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.88% in intraday trading to $18.35 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.02%, and it has moved by 14.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 46.57%. The short interest in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) is 24.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.58 day(s) to cover.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cinemark Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) shares have gone up 27.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 152.65% against 25.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 275.00% this quarter and then jump 104.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $789.02 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $675.33 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $615.56 million and $599.7 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.20% and then jump by 12.60% in the coming quarter.

CNK Dividends

Cinemark Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK)’s Major holders

Cinemark Holdings Inc insiders own 10.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.99%, with the float percentage being 126.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 318 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 17.9 million shares (or 14.72% of all shares), a total value of $295.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.63 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 11.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $224.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 7.64 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.24 million, or about 3.48% of the stock, which is worth about $71.51 million.