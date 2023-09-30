The Future Belongs To Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE: LBRT) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.54% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the LBRT share is $19.10, that puts it down -3.13 from that peak though still a striking 39.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.18. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.47 million shares over the past three months.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.19. LBRT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) registered a -1.54% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.54% in intraday trading to $18.52 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.77%, and it has moved by 17.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.69%. The short interest in Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT) is 9.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.61, which implies an increase of 5.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, LBRT is trading at a discount of -40.39% off the target high and 24.41% off the low.

Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Liberty Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) shares have gone up 47.10% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.87% against 19.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.57%. While earnings are projected to return 41.51% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.30% per annum.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Liberty Energy Inc is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Liberty Energy Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Liberty Energy Inc insiders own 9.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.71%, with the float percentage being 105.19%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 346 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 19.65 million shares (or 11.53% of all shares), a total value of $262.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.08 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 8.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $201.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $65.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.89 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $80.53 million.