The Current Price For Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s traded shares were 4.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.39% or -$0.84. The 52-week high for the SU share is $37.23, that puts it down -8.29 from that peak though still a striking 20.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.42. The company’s market capitalization is $44.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.83 million shares over the past three months.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) registered a -2.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.39% in intraday trading to $34.38 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.48%, and it has moved by 0.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.80%. The short interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 25.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.71 day(s) to cover.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Suncor Energy Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares have gone up 10.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -47.20% against -25.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -33.80% this quarter and then drop -32.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.76 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.16 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.12 billion and $10.36 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -21.20% and then drop by -21.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.44%. While earnings are projected to return -39.58% in 2023, the next five years will return -8.00% per annum.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Suncor Energy Inc. is 1.55, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

Suncor Energy Inc. insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 65.95%, with the float percentage being 65.96%. Royal Bank of Canada is the largest shareholder of the company, while 893 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 70.81 million shares (or 5.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 55.77 million shares, is of Sanders Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.64 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 29.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $856.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 17.86 million, or about 1.37% of the stock, which is worth about $559.38 million.