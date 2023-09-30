The $8.49 Value Of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s traded shares were 3.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.49, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.64% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the MUFG share is $9.04, that puts it down -6.48 from that peak though still a striking 49.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.31. The company’s market capitalization is $102.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.73. MUFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group,.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) registered a -2.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.64% in intraday trading to $8.49 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.61%, and it has moved by 7.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.87%. The short interest in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) is 5.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.07, which implies an increase of 6.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.79 and $10.80 respectively. As a result, MUFG is trading at a discount of -27.21% off the target high and 8.24% off the low.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares have gone up 35.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 117.65% against 7.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -0.09%. While earnings are projected to return 17.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.50% per annum.

MUFG Dividends

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG)’s Major holders

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.01%, with the float percentage being 2.01%. Aristotle Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 339 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 73.9 million shares (or 0.58% of all shares), a total value of $544.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.66 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $137.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ADR (MUFG) shares are Vanguard/Windsor II and Harbor Large Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Windsor II owns about 19.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $125.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.07 million, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $25.57 million.