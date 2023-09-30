Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) Stock Dropped -5.16% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s traded shares were 2.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the SSYS share is $21.72, that puts it down -59.59 from that peak though still a striking 18.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.03. The company’s market capitalization is $940.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 million shares over the past three months.

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.03% in intraday trading to $13.61 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.67%, and it has moved by -5.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -7.79%. The short interest in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 1.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stratasys Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) shares have gone down -16.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then jump 42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.54 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $174.16 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $162.19 million and $159.26 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.20% and then jump by 9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.41%. While earnings are projected to return 23.23% in 2023, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Stratasys Ltd insiders own 14.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.54%, with the float percentage being 65.80%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 217 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 3.98 million shares (or 5.82% of all shares), a total value of $70.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.94 million shares, is of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $69.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) shares are Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund owns about 1.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.56 million, or about 2.27% of the stock, which is worth about $22.88 million.