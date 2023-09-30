Should Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ: IREN) Revive After A -117.25% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s traded shares were 1.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.71, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.59% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the IREN share is $8.06, that puts it down -117.25 from that peak though still a striking 72.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $196.74M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. IREN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) registered a -1.59% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.59% in intraday trading to $3.71 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.13%, and it has moved by -30.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.59%. The short interest in Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) is 0.61 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.17, which implies an increase of 66.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, IREN is trading at a discount of -546.9% off the target high and -61.73% off the low.

Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iris Energy Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares have gone up 24.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 104.46% against -3.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.90% compared to the previous financial year.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Iris Energy Ltd insiders own 23.97% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.32%, with the float percentage being 29.36%. Platinum Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.63 million shares (or 3.92% of all shares), a total value of $12.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.59 million shares, is of Millennium Management Llc’s that is approximately 2.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $7.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iris Energy Ltd (IREN) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.63 million, or about 0.94% of the stock, which is worth about $3.08 million.