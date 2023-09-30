Should CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Revive After A -23.74% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s traded shares were 2.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.38. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.11, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.41. The 52-week high for the CMS share is $65.72, that puts it down -23.74 from that peak though still a striking 1.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.41. The company’s market capitalization is $15.49B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.72 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.83 million shares over the past three months.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CMS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) trade information

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $53.11 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.78%, and it has moved by -6.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -14.90%. The short interest in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) is 7.02 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.14 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $64.71, which implies an increase of 17.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $58.00 and $72.00 respectively. As a result, CMS is trading at a discount of -35.57% off the target high and -9.21% off the low.

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CMS Energy Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) shares have gone down -13.20% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.27% against 3.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.90% this quarter and then jump 43.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.14 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.6 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.75 billion and $2.28 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.30% and then jump by 13.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.70%. While earnings are projected to return 7.54% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.88% per annum.

CMS Dividends

CMS Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CMS Energy Corporation is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.69 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS)’s Major holders

CMS Energy Corporation insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.54%, with the float percentage being 94.95%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 909 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 37.51 million shares (or 12.86% of all shares), a total value of $2.2 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.57 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $533.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.94 million, or about 2.38% of the stock, which is worth about $407.97 million.