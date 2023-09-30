Should Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE: CWEN) Revive After A -72.83% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.78% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the CWEN share is $36.57, that puts it down -72.83 from that peak though still a striking 6.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.78. The company’s market capitalization is $2.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 979.65K shares over the past three months.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CWEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) trade information

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) registered a 1.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.78% in intraday trading to $21.16 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.83%, and it has moved by -15.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.65%. The short interest in Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) is 1.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.20, which implies an increase of 34.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, CWEN is trading at a discount of -79.58% off the target high and -27.6% off the low.

Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clearway Energy Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) shares have gone down -31.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 129.22% against -3.80.

While earnings are projected to return -77.24% in 2023.

CWEN Dividends

Clearway Energy Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Clearway Energy Inc is 1.54, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN)’s Major holders

Clearway Energy Inc insiders own 1.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.76%, with the float percentage being 92.82%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 443 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.73 million shares (or 11.81% of all shares), a total value of $277.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.61 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 10.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $245.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $67.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $60.96 million.