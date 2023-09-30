RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) Surged 10.23% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s traded shares were 2.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.94, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.14% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the RES share is $11.40, that puts it down -27.52 from that peak though still a striking 26.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.54. The company’s market capitalization is $1.93B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) trade information

RPC Inc. (RES) registered a -3.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.14% in intraday trading to $8.94 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.94%, and it has moved by 10.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.35%. The short interest in RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES) is 8.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.07 day(s) to cover.

RPC Inc. (RES) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RPC Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RPC Inc. (RES) shares have gone up 17.48% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 15.69% against 19.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -21.90% this quarter and then drop -37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $378.17 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $393.93 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $459.6 million and $482.03 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -17.70% and then drop by -18.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 6.10%. While earnings are projected to return 12.25% in 2023.

RES Dividends

RPC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 24 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RPC Inc. is 0.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.79 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

RPC Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s Major holders

RPC Inc. insiders own 63.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.58%, with the float percentage being 98.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 292 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.17 million shares (or 6.09% of all shares), a total value of $117.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 5.00% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RPC Inc. (RES) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.14 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $36.98 million.