Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) Drops -22.59% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 3.99 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $92.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.11% or -$1.99. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $112.95, that puts it down -22.59 from that peak though still a striking 59.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.92. The company’s market capitalization is $23.60B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.91 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. RCL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Oracle Corporation.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) registered a -2.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.11% in intraday trading to $92.14 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.99%, and it has moved by -6.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 94.43%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is 19.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $122.60, which implies an increase of 24.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $98.00 and $139.00 respectively. As a result, RCL is trading at a discount of -50.86% off the target high and -6.36% off the low.

Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Group has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares have gone up 42.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 181.87% against 25.90.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Group insiders own 13.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.16%, with the float percentage being 85.42%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 949 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 29.67 million shares (or 11.58% of all shares), a total value of $3.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.27 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.93 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Group (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 20.44 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.12 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.82 million, or about 6.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.74 billion.