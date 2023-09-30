Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) Declined -7.15% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s traded shares were 2.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $112.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $1.14. The 52-week high for the ROST share is $122.70, that puts it down -8.63 from that peak though still a striking 28.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $81.21. The company’s market capitalization is $38.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.33 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.23 million shares over the past three months.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.91. ROST has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.21.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) trade information

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $112.95 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.16%, and it has moved by -7.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.81%. The short interest in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) is 3.39 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $130.24, which implies an increase of 13.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $84.00 and $142.00 respectively. As a result, ROST is trading at a discount of -25.72% off the target high and 25.63% off the low.

Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ross Stores Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) shares have gone up 9.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.41% against 10.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 21.00% this quarter and then jump 22.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.82 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.77 billion by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.29%. While earnings are projected to return 19.41% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.61% per annum.

ROST Dividends

Ross Stores Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ross Stores Inc. is 1.36, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.21 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s Major holders

Ross Stores Inc. insiders own 2.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.42%, with the float percentage being 89.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,220 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.14 million shares (or 8.26% of all shares), a total value of $3.15 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 27.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.14 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $913.22 million.