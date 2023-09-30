Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE: IR)

During the last session, Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)’s traded shares were 3.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $63.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.86% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the IR share is $70.65, that puts it down -10.88 from that peak though still a striking 33.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.58. The company’s market capitalization is $25.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.82. IR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) trade information

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) registered a -0.86% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.86% in intraday trading to $63.72 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.21%, and it has moved by -8.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.46%. The short interest in Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR) is 4.26 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.12, which implies an increase of 16.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70.00 and $85.00 respectively. As a result, IR is trading at a discount of -33.4% off the target high and -9.86% off the low.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ingersoll-Rand Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) shares have gone up 11.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.80% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.30% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.69 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.76 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 billion and $1.62 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 8.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.44%. While earnings are projected to return 17.45% in 2023, the next five years will return 12.38% per annum.

IR Dividends

Ingersoll-Rand Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 31 and November 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ingersoll-Rand Inc is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.06 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ingersoll-Rand Inc (NYSE:IR)’s Major holders

Ingersoll-Rand Inc insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.54%, with the float percentage being 98.74%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 996 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 45.52 million shares (or 11.26% of all shares), a total value of $2.9 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.87 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ingersoll-Rand Inc (IR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $805.07 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.91 million, or about 2.70% of the stock, which is worth about $694.96 million.