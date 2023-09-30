Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Rose 42.96% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -6.58% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.91. The 52-week high for the PGEN share is $2.29, that puts it down -61.27 from that peak though still a striking 42.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.81. The company’s market capitalization is $362.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.58 million shares over the past three months.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.43%, and it has moved by -23.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.26%. The short interest in Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 15.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.52 day(s) to cover.

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Precigen Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Precigen Inc (PGEN) shares have gone up 40.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.50% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -118.20% this quarter and then jump 36.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -72.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.98 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.94 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $16.72 million and $1.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -88.20% and then jump by 10.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return 14.50% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.40% per annum.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders