Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s traded shares were 4.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the PAA share is $16.05, that puts it down -4.77 from that peak though still a striking 33.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.19. The company’s market capitalization is $10.70B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.95 million shares over the past three months.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. PAA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.58% in intraday trading to $15.32 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.98%, and it has moved by 0.46% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 44.39%. The short interest in Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA) is 14.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.88, which implies an increase of 9.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.50 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, PAA is trading at a discount of -30.55% off the target high and 5.35% off the low.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Plains All American Pipeline LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) shares have gone up 23.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1.59% against -6.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.20% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.94 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.15 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $14.34 billion and $12.95 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.20% and then jump by 24.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 4.53%. While earnings are projected to return 9.44% in 2023, the next five years will return 1.40% per annum.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Plains All American Pipeline LP is 1.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Plains All American Pipeline LP insiders own 35.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.22%, with the float percentage being 65.16%. Alps Advisors Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 367 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 58.62 million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $826.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29.93 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.29% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $422.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2023 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 61.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $798.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.73 million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $242.03 million.