Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)’s Stock Is Down -19.36% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the DOC share is $16.34, that puts it down -34.04 from that peak though still a striking 3.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.91B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.56 million shares over the past three months.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.56. DOC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.05.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) trade information

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.99% in intraday trading to $12.19 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.06%, and it has moved by -13.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -19.36%. The short interest in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) is 10.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.66, which implies an increase of 22.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, DOC is trading at a discount of -55.87% off the target high and -14.85% off the low.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Physicians Realty Trust has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shares have gone down -17.58% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -3.85% against -6.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.10% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.14 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $138.71 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $131.92 million and $132.56 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.00% and then jump by 4.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.82%. While earnings are projected to return -56.00% in 2023, the next five years will return -10.10% per annum.

DOC Dividends

Physicians Realty Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Physicians Realty Trust is 0.92, with the dividend yield indicating at 7.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)’s Major holders

Physicians Realty Trust insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.13%, with the float percentage being 99.23%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 514 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.3 million shares (or 16.90% of all shares), a total value of $563.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.17 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 14.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $492.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 10.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $144.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 million, or about 3.22% of the stock, which is worth about $106.88 million.