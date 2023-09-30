Now Is The Time To Buy Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB)

During the last session, Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s traded shares were 2.73 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.54. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $53.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.77% or $1.45. The 52-week high for the TRMB share is $62.40, that puts it down -15.86 from that peak though still a striking 15.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $45.43. The company’s market capitalization is $13.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

Trimble Inc (TRMB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.38. TRMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.61.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) trade information

Trimble Inc (TRMB) registered a 2.77% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.77% in intraday trading to $53.86 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.25%, and it has moved by -0.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.38%. The short interest in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) is 1.77 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

Trimble Inc (TRMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trimble Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trimble Inc (TRMB) shares have gone up 4.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.38% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -7.60% this quarter and then jump 13.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $966.71 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $910.72 million and $856.5 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.10% and then jump by 17.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.27%. While earnings are projected to return 0.22% in 2023, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

TRMB Dividends

Trimble Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)’s Major holders

Trimble Inc insiders own 0.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.17%, with the float percentage being 96.70%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 945 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 28.85 million shares (or 11.62% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.19 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trimble Inc (TRMB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 7.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $408.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.22 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $329.04 million.