Now Is A Good Time To Buy Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ: IMGN)

During the last session, Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s traded shares were 3.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.81% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the IMGN share is $20.69, that puts it down -30.37 from that peak though still a striking 77.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.03 million shares over the past three months.

Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.27. IMGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) trade information

Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) registered a -0.81% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.81% in intraday trading to $15.87 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.45%, and it has moved by -0.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 236.94%. The short interest in Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) is 18.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.60, which implies an increase of 32.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, IMGN is trading at a discount of -70.13% off the target high and 18.08% off the low.

Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Immunogen Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) shares have gone up 327.76% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.36% against 9.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.15%. While earnings are projected to return 92.36% in 2023.

IMGN Dividends

Immunogen Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immunogen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s Major holders

Immunogen Inc. insiders own 0.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.66%, with the float percentage being 84.92%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 302 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.9 million shares (or 8.40% of all shares), a total value of $394.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $394.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Immunogen Inc. (IMGN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 8.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $152.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.53 million, or about 2.22% of the stock, which is worth about $87.6 million.