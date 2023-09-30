Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) Are Down -6.47%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the last session, Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.33% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the NKTX share is $14.57, that puts it down -948.2 from that peak though still a striking -6.47% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $68.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 477.37K shares over the past three months.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.10. NKTX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.73.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) trade information

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) registered a -7.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.33% in intraday trading to $1.39 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.66%, and it has moved by -21.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.26%. The short interest in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) is 3.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.38, which implies an increase of 92.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, NKTX is trading at a discount of -1698.56% off the target high and -835.25% off the low.

Nkarta Inc (NKTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nkarta Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nkarta Inc (NKTX) shares have gone down -59.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -21.12% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.90% this quarter and then drop -16.40% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -319.81%. While earnings are projected to return -1.65% in 2023.

NKTX Dividends

Nkarta Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s Major holders

Nkarta Inc insiders own 7.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.18%, with the float percentage being 94.86%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.81 million shares (or 15.91% of all shares), a total value of $17.09 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.97 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 10.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $10.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nkarta Inc (NKTX) shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund owns about 1.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 3.45% of the stock, which is worth about $3.7 million.