Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Fell -47.81%, Predicting What To Expect In The Near Future

During the last session, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s traded shares were 4.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.23% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the KIM share is $23.27, that puts it down -32.29 from that peak though still a striking 1.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.31. The company’s market capitalization is $10.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.73 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.49 million shares over the past three months.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.33. KIM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) registered a -0.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.23% in intraday trading to $17.59 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.57%, and it has moved by -7.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.45%. The short interest in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) is 22.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.51, which implies an increase of 21.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $26.00 respectively. As a result, KIM is trading at a discount of -47.81% off the target high and -13.7% off the low.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kimco Realty Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) shares have gone down -6.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -0.63% against 0.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 277.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $436.29 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $446.2 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $429.04 million and $435.88 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.70% and then jump by 2.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.73%. While earnings are projected to return 407.84% in 2023.

KIM Dividends

Kimco Realty Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kimco Realty Corporation is 0.99, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.62 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders