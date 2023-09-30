Is Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)’s traded shares were 2.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the VTR share is $53.15, that puts it down -26.16 from that peak though still a striking 16.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $35.33. The company’s market capitalization is $16.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

Ventas Inc (VTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.95. VTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) trade information

Ventas Inc (VTR) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.17% in intraday trading to $42.13 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.01%, and it has moved by -4.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.13%. The short interest in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) is 8.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.53, which implies an increase of 19.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, VTR is trading at a discount of -89.89% off the target high and -11.56% off the low.

Ventas Inc (VTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ventas Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ventas Inc (VTR) shares have gone down -5.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -6.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.13 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.04 billion and $1.05 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.80% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

VTR Dividends

Ventas Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ventas Inc is 1.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.27 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR)’s Major holders

Ventas Inc insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.25%, with the float percentage being 97.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 978 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 64.65 million shares (or 16.07% of all shares), a total value of $3.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 40.11 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ventas Inc (VTR) shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund owns about 17.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $844.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12.48 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $589.86 million.