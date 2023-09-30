Is MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -79.17% Dip From High?

During the last session, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.07% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $3.01, that puts it down -79.17 from that peak though still a striking 63.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.10B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MPLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

The stock spiked 3.07% in intraday trading to $1.68 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.00%, and it has moved by 1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.19%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 17.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.63, which implies an increase of 36.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.25 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, MPLN is trading at a discount of -78.57% off the target high and -33.93% off the low.

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -300.00% this quarter and then jump 95.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $241.01 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $244.44 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $284.12 million and $241.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -15.20% and then jump by 1.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 81.77% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.80% per annum.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corp insiders own 4.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.24%, with the float percentage being 89.50%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.18% of all shares), a total value of $454.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $108.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 17.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.53 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $28.56 million.