Is LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ: LFMD) On Track To Post A -44.0% Or More Growth?

During the last session, LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s traded shares were 1.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.11% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the LFMD share is $5.92, that puts it up 5.28 from that peak though still a striking 81.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $225.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 481.46K shares over the past three months.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. LFMD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Affimed N.V..

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) trade information

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) registered a 6.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.11% in intraday trading to $6.25 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 45.35%, and it has moved by 61.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 206.37%. The short interest in LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD) is 2.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 16.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, LFMD is trading at a discount of -44.0% off the target high and -12.0% off the low.

LifeMD Inc (LFMD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LifeMD Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LifeMD Inc (LFMD) shares have gone up 316.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.30% against 6.70.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -61.17%. While earnings are projected to return 71.66% in 2023.

LFMD Dividends

LifeMD Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LifeMD Inc (NASDAQ:LFMD)’s Major holders

LifeMD Inc insiders own 23.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.01%, with the float percentage being 22.22%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 56 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 2.83% of all shares), a total value of $4.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 2.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $3.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LifeMD Inc (LFMD) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 0.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.43 million, or about 1.20% of the stock, which is worth about $1.88 million.