Is DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s traded shares were 3.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.02% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DOCU share is $69.45, that puts it down -65.36 from that peak though still a striking 5.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $39.57. The company’s market capitalization is $8.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.30 million shares over the past three months.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.96. DOCU has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) registered a -0.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.02% in intraday trading to $42.00 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.20%, and it has moved by -14.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.06%. The short interest in DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is 9.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.13, which implies an increase of 33.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $42.00 and $87.00 respectively. As a result, DOCU is trading at a discount of -107.14% off the target high and 0.0% off the low.

DocuSign Inc (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DocuSign Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares have gone down -25.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.06% against 17.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.59%. While earnings are projected to return 30.72% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

DocuSign Inc insiders own 1.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.10%, with the float percentage being 80.06%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,000 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 20.5 million shares (or 10.09% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.33 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $630.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DocuSign Inc (DOCU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $320.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.19 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $316.19 million.