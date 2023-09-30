Is Denbury Inc. (NYSE: DEN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -6.16% Dip From High?

During the last session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $98.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$1.67. The 52-week high for the DEN share is $104.05, that puts it down -6.16 from that peak though still a striking 23.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $75.33. The company’s market capitalization is $4.99B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.39 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) trade information

Denbury Inc. (DEN) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $98.01 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.20%, and it has moved by 7.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 19.00%. The short interest in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) is 3.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.12 day(s) to cover.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denbury Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares have gone up 12.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at -19.76% against -32.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 84.79%. While earnings are projected to return -19.76% in 2023, the next five years will return 32.60% per annum.

DEN Dividends

Denbury Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Major holders

Denbury Inc. insiders own 3.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.53%, with the float percentage being 113.27%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 303 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.98 million shares (or 13.72% of all shares), a total value of $602.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 9.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $418.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.23 million, or about 2.42% of the stock, which is worth about $106.37 million.