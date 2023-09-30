Is Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -30.04% YTD?

During the last session, Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s traded shares were 1.15 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.56. The 52-week high for the CAVA share is $58.10, that puts it down -89.68 from that peak though still a striking 2.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.78. CAVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) trade information

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $30.63 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.84%, and it has moved by -32.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA) is 10.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49.63, which implies an increase of 38.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, CAVA is trading at a discount of -89.36% off the target high and -30.59% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.19 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.51 million by the end of Dec 2023.

CAVA Dividends

Cava Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE:CAVA)’s Major holders

Cava Group Inc insiders own 3.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.60%, with the float percentage being 15.15%. Artal Group S.A. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 32.01 million shares (or 28.18% of all shares), a total value of $1.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.67 million shares, is of T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $518.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Core Equity Trust. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $102.38 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.64 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.