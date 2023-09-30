Is Adobe Inc’s (NASDAQ: ADBE) -0.58% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s traded shares were 2.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $509.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.04% or $5.23. The 52-week high for the ADBE share is $570.24, that puts it down -11.83 from that peak though still a striking 46.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $274.85. The company’s market capitalization is $232.41B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.77 million shares over the past three months.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.89. ADBE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 36 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 20 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Adobe Inc (ADBE) registered a 1.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.04% in intraday trading to $509.90 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.58%, and it has moved by -6.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 81.20%. The short interest in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is 4.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.55 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $601.10, which implies an increase of 15.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $441.00 and $660.00 respectively. As a result, ADBE is trading at a discount of -29.44% off the target high and 13.51% off the low.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Adobe Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Adobe Inc (ADBE) shares have gone up 33.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.05% against 12.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.47%. While earnings are projected to return 16.10% in 2023, the next five years will return 14.67% per annum.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

Adobe Inc insiders own 0.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.40%, with the float percentage being 86.66%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,371 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39.67 million shares (or 8.70% of all shares), a total value of $19.4 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 36.61 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.9 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adobe Inc (ADBE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.99 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.92 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $5.34 billion.