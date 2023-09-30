Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Momentus Inc (NASDAQ: MNTS)

During the last session, Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s traded shares were 11.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 53.85% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the MNTS share is $79.50, that puts it down -3875.0 from that peak though still a striking 36.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $3.92M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 58.21K shares over the past three months.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. MNTS has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$7.09.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) trade information

Momentus Inc (MNTS) registered a 53.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 53.85% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.66%, and it has moved by -77.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.33%. The short interest in Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS) is 64900.00000000001 shares and it means that shorts have 1.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.55, which implies an increase of 96.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.10 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, MNTS is trading at a discount of -4900.0% off the target high and -455.0% off the low.

Momentus Inc (MNTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Momentus Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Momentus Inc (MNTS) shares have gone down -92.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 48.65% against 7.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 789.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $400k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 46.29% in 2023.

MNTS Dividends

Momentus Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Momentus Inc (NASDAQ:MNTS)’s Major holders