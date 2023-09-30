Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE: VLRS)

During the last session, Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE:VLRS)’s traded shares were 1.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.79, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.56% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the VLRS share is $15.05, that puts it down -121.65 from that peak though still a striking 0.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.78. The company’s market capitalization is $743.50M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 506.20K shares over the past three months.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.13. VLRS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE:VLRS) trade information

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) registered a -5.56% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.56% in intraday trading to $6.79 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.23%, and it has moved by -33.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.01%. The short interest in Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE:VLRS) is 0.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.58, which implies an increase of 63.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, VLRS is trading at a discount of -297.64% off the target high and -62.0% off the low.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) shares have gone down -44.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.46% against 12.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 833.30% this quarter and then jump 65.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $854.2 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $898.84 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $796.87 million and $820 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.20% and then jump by 9.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.01%.

VLRS Dividends

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (NYSE:VLRS)’s Major holders

Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR insiders own 10.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.04%, with the float percentage being 49.12%. Indigo Partners LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 16.94 million shares (or 19.29% of all shares), a total value of $236.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.9 million shares, is of Teewinot Capital Advisers, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 6.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $82.35 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Controladora Vuela Cia De Aviacion ADR (VLRS) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.46 million, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $6.42 million.