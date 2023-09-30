If All Goes Well, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA) Could Shrink By -153.16% Or More

During the last session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.16, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.29% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the TSHA share is $3.89, that puts it down -23.1 from that peak though still a striking 84.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $590.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.91 million shares over the past three months.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) registered a 4.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.29% in intraday trading to $3.16 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.85%, and it has moved by -3.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.92%. The short interest in Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 9.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.28, which implies an increase of 40.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, TSHA is trading at a discount of -153.16% off the target high and 36.71% off the low.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Taysha Gene Therapies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares have gone up 336.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.22% against 10.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 73.40% this quarter and then jump 85.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 260.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.32 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 80.04% in 2023.

TSHA Dividends

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc insiders own 39.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.69%, with the float percentage being 47.28%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited’s that is approximately 0.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 0.43% of the stock, which is worth about $0.55 million.