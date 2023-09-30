If All Goes Well, MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE: MTG) Could Shrink By -25.82% Or More

During the last session, MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG)’s traded shares were 2.44 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.48% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the MTG share is $18.25, that puts it down -9.35 from that peak though still a striking 27.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.13. The company’s market capitalization is $4.71B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.76 million shares over the past three months.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.75. MTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.55.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) trade information

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) registered a -1.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.48% in intraday trading to $16.69 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.30%, and it has moved by -4.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.21%. The short interest in MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG) is 8.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.33, which implies an increase of 13.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, MTG is trading at a discount of -25.82% off the target high and -7.85% off the low.

MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that MGIC Investment Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) shares have gone up 25.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.90% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.00% this quarter and then drop -13.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $297.12 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $300.05 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $292.8 million and $292.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.50% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.16%. While earnings are projected to return -20.91% in 2023, the next five years will return 3.09% per annum.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MGIC Investment Corp is 0.42, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MGIC Investment Corp (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

MGIC Investment Corp insiders own 1.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.18%, with the float percentage being 99.21%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 492 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 40.57 million shares (or 14.37% of all shares), a total value of $640.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.9 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $408.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MGIC Investment Corp (MTG) shares are First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers owns about 10.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $185.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.26 million, or about 3.28% of the stock, which is worth about $162.7 million.