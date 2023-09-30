Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Declined -6.98% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s traded shares were 2.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $46.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.49% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the HWM share is $51.34, that puts it down -11.01 from that peak though still a striking 33.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $30.59. The company’s market capitalization is $19.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.54 million shares over the past three months.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.42. HWM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.43.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) registered a -0.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.49% in intraday trading to $46.25 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.98%, and it has moved by -6.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 45.21%. The short interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) is 3.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.92, which implies an increase of 17.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, HWM is trading at a discount of -31.89% off the target high and -1.62% off the low.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Howmet Aerospace Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) shares have gone up 10.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.57% against 17.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 19.40% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.59 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.63 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.43 billion and $1.51 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 11.30% and then jump by 7.90% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 23.29% in 2023, the next five years will return 18.50% per annum.

HWM Dividends

Howmet Aerospace Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 30 and November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Howmet Aerospace Inc is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

Howmet Aerospace Inc insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.37%, with the float percentage being 92.01%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 845 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 43.9 million shares (or 10.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.18 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 37.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.20% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.88 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $612.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.76 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $434.28 million.