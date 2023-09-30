How Will Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Look After It Drops -7.94% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)’s traded shares were 4.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.03% or -$0.44. The 52-week high for the HAYW share is $15.22, that puts it down -7.94 from that peak though still a striking 43.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.97. The company’s market capitalization is $3.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.70 million shares over the past three months.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.08. HAYW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) trade information

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) registered a -3.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.03% in intraday trading to $14.10 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.15%, and it has moved by -3.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 51.29%. The short interest in Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW) is 17.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.53 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.78, which implies an increase of 10.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, HAYW is trading at a discount of -34.75% off the target high and 21.99% off the low.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Hayward Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) shares have gone up 24.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -38.78% against 8.00.

While earnings are projected to return -39.81% in 2023.

HAYW Dividends

Hayward Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE:HAYW)’s Major holders

Hayward Holdings Inc insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.56%, with the float percentage being 113.14%. Msd Partners, L.p. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 71.54 million shares (or 33.57% of all shares), a total value of $919.26 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.2 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 11.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $323.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 8.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $116.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.1 million, or about 2.86% of the stock, which is worth about $81.48 million.