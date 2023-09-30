How Will Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE: CL) Look After It Drops -15.44% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL)’s traded shares were 3.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.2. The 52-week high for the CL share is $82.09, that puts it down -15.44 from that peak though still a striking 4.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $67.84. The company’s market capitalization is $58.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.14 million shares over the past three months.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) trade information

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $71.11 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -3.71% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -2.47%. The short interest in Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) is 9.04 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Colgate-Palmolive Co. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) shares have gone down -5.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.73% against 7.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.37%. While earnings are projected to return 6.74% in 2023, the next five years will return 7.93% per annum.

CL Dividends

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Colgate-Palmolive Co. is 1.96, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL)’s Major holders

Colgate-Palmolive Co. insiders own 0.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.04%, with the float percentage being 83.12%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,232 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 79.7 million shares (or 9.64% of all shares), a total value of $6.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 58.91 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 25.89 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.99 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 20.94 million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.67 billion.