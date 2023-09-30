How Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Up 44.63% YTD?

During the last session, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s traded shares were 2.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.63, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.37% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the WDC share is $46.89, that puts it down -2.76 from that peak though still a striking 34.85% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.73. The company’s market capitalization is $14.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.36 million shares over the past three months.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. WDC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.91.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) trade information

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) registered a -0.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.37% in intraday trading to $45.63 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.09%, and it has moved by 7.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.65%. The short interest in Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) is 7.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.58 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.90, which implies an increase of 2.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, WDC is trading at a discount of -31.49% off the target high and 32.06% off the low.

Western Digital Corp. (WDC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Western Digital Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Western Digital Corp. (WDC) shares have gone up 22.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.58% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -1,055.00% this quarter and then drop -231.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.65 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.92 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -17.55% in 2023.

WDC Dividends

Western Digital Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Western Digital Corp. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.05 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC)’s Major holders

Western Digital Corp. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.60%, with the float percentage being 88.79%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 818 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.52 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.46 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.41 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Western Digital Corp. (WDC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 9.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $378.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.01 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $303.69 million.