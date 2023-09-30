Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX)’s -0.45% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.85% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the HLX share is $11.88, that puts it down -6.36 from that peak though still a striking 65.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.80. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.29. HLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Hecla Mining Company.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) trade information

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) registered a -1.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.85% in intraday trading to $11.17 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.45%, and it has moved by 9.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 179.95%. The short interest in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) is 8.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.83, which implies an increase of 19.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, HLX is trading at a discount of -52.19% off the target high and -7.43% off the low.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) shares have gone up 45.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 19.10.

HLX Dividends

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX)’s Major holders

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc insiders own 6.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.99%, with the float percentage being 102.41%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 305 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.57 million shares (or 16.29% of all shares), a total value of $181.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 10.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.66 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.47 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $32.96 million.