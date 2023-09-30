Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR)’s Stock Is Down -35.22% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2023

During the last session, Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s traded shares were 2.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.39. The 52-week high for the FYBR share is $30.83, that puts it down -97.0 from that peak though still a striking 25.56% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.65. The company’s market capitalization is $3.85B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.09 million shares over the past three months.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.67. FYBR has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) trade information

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $15.65 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.32%, and it has moved by -1.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.22%. The short interest in Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR) is 26.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.91, which implies an increase of 50.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, FYBR is trading at a discount of -296.17% off the target high and -2.24% off the low.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontier Communications Parent Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) shares have gone down -28.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -107.78% against 7.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -114.30% this quarter and then drop -109.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.44 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.44 billion and $1.44 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -0.30% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

FYBR Dividends

Frontier Communications Parent Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR)’s Major holders

Frontier Communications Parent Inc insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.92%, with the float percentage being 104.33%. Ares Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 347 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 38.11 million shares (or 15.51% of all shares), a total value of $710.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 24.08 million shares, is of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $448.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontier Communications Parent Inc (FYBR) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 8.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $149.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.67 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $143.03 million.