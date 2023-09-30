Following Its 52-Week Low, Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW)’S Share Price Rose 21.93% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 6.43%

During the last session, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s traded shares were 4.29 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $152.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.09% or $1.65. The 52-week high for the SNOW share is $193.94, that puts it down -26.95 from that peak though still a striking 21.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $119.27. The company’s market capitalization is $50.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.97 million shares over the past three months.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.84. SNOW has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 44 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 5 suggest Overweight, and 25 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) registered a 1.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.09% in intraday trading to $152.77 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.05%, and it has moved by -1.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.12%. The short interest in Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is 9.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.8 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $198.98, which implies an increase of 23.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $600.00 respectively. As a result, SNOW is trading at a discount of -292.75% off the target high and 31.27% off the low.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snowflake Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snowflake Inc (SNOW) shares have gone up 7.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 160.00% against 20.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $712.83 million as predicted by 33 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 33 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $740 million by the end of Jan 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.39%. While earnings are projected to return 171.11% in 2023.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 28 and December 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders