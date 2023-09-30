Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) Surged -1.81% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s traded shares were 6.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.99% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the FIS share is $85.18, that puts it down -54.12 from that peak though still a striking 12.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.57. The company’s market capitalization is $32.75B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.54 million shares over the past three months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FIS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $Fisker Inc..

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) registered a -0.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.99% in intraday trading to $55.27 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by -1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -28.50%. The short interest in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 8.73 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.47, which implies an increase of 19.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $55.00 and $81.00 respectively. As a result, FIS is trading at a discount of -46.55% off the target high and 0.49% off the low.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares have gone up 5.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -9.47% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return -9.34% in 2023, the next five years will return 2.55% per annum.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is 2.07, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. insiders own 0.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.46%, with the float percentage being 92.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,324 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 60.47 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $3.31 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.38 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.81 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.01 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 18.07 million, or about 3.05% of the stock, which is worth about $988.47 million.