Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) At $24.21 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s traded shares were 2.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.21, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.78% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the EXTR share is $32.73, that puts it down -35.19 from that peak though still a striking 47.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.61. The company’s market capitalization is $3.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.42 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.20 million shares over the past three months.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) trade information

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) registered a -0.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.78% in intraday trading to $24.21 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.12%, and it has moved by -8.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 87.09%. The short interest in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) is 14.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.93 day(s) to cover.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Extreme Networks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) shares have gone up 32.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 42.20% against 13.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 37.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $347.04 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $367.95 million by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return 42.28% in 2023, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

EXTR Dividends

Extreme Networks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)’s Major holders

Extreme Networks Inc. insiders own 2.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.69%, with the float percentage being 92.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.65 million shares (or 14.39% of all shares), a total value of $451.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.02 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $266.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 5.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $141.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.04 million, or about 3.12% of the stock, which is worth about $97.78 million.