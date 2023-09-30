DXC Technology Co (NYSE: DXC): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s traded shares were 2.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the DXC share is $30.27, that puts it down -45.32 from that peak though still a striking 10.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.61. The company’s market capitalization is $4.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.46 million shares over the past three months.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. DXC has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.67.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) trade information

DXC Technology Co (DXC) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $20.83 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.61%, and it has moved by 1.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.50%. The short interest in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) is 10.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.92, which implies an increase of 16.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, DXC is trading at a discount of -44.02% off the target high and -0.82% off the low.

DXC Technology Co (DXC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DXC Technology Co has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DXC Technology Co (DXC) shares have gone down -16.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.93% against 5.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.70% this quarter and then drop -6.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.44 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.49 billion by the end of Dec 2023.

While earnings are projected to return -8.16% in 2023, the next five years will return 4.62% per annum.

DXC Dividends

DXC Technology Co is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DXC Technology Co is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.96 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)’s Major holders

DXC Technology Co insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.90%, with the float percentage being 98.88%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 709 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.31 million shares (or 12.82% of all shares), a total value of $702.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.03 million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 8.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $481.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DXC Technology Co (DXC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Templeton Growth Fund, Inc.. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $178.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.65 million, or about 2.75% of the stock, which is worth about $141.31 million.