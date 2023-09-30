During The Past Six Months, Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) Shares Took An -33.29% Jump. Here Is What We Should Expect

During the last session, Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s traded shares were 4.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $0.59. The 52-week high for the AYX share is $70.63, that puts it down -87.4 from that peak though still a striking 25.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) trade information

Alteryx Inc (AYX) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $37.69 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.87%, and it has moved by 27.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.64%. The short interest in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) is 5.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.98 day(s) to cover.

Alteryx Inc (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to shrink -20.00% this quarter and then jump 41.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210.23 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $337.5 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $215.71 million and $301.08 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.50% and then jump by 12.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.12%.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Alteryx Inc insiders own 1.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.78%, with the float percentage being 87.14%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.04 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $274.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.46 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $157.15 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alteryx Inc (AYX) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $82.46 million.