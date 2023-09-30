Does Fedex Corp’s (NYSE:FDX) Current Price Make It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)’s traded shares were 2.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.34. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $264.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.57% or -$1.52. The 52-week high for the FDX share is $270.95, that puts it down -2.28 from that peak though still a striking 44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $147.18. The company’s market capitalization is $66.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 million shares over the past three months.

Fedex Corp (FDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.97. FDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 32 analysts who have looked at this stock. 13 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) trade information

Fedex Corp (FDX) registered a -0.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.57% in intraday trading to $264.92 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.47%, and it has moved by 0.39% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 76.63%. The short interest in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) is 2.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.61 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $287.37, which implies an increase of 7.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $205.00 and $330.00 respectively. As a result, FDX is trading at a discount of -24.57% off the target high and 22.62% off the low.

Fedex Corp (FDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Fedex Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Fedex Corp (FDX) shares have gone up 18.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 20.19% against -14.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.59%. While earnings are projected to return 20.62% in 2023, the next five years will return 22.50% per annum.

FDX Dividends

Fedex Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fedex Corp is 4.76, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.80 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)’s Major holders

Fedex Corp insiders own 7.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.31%, with the float percentage being 81.81%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,032 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.67 million shares (or 7.43% of all shares), a total value of $4.63 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $4.0 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fedex Corp (FDX) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 9.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.42 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.57 million, or about 3.41% of the stock, which is worth about $2.13 billion.