DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ: DMK) Has Been Falling -94.19% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s traded shares were 1.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.93% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the DMK share is $21.70, that puts it down -3044.93 from that peak though still a striking 34.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $6.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.08 million shares over the past three months.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DMK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) trade information

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) registered a 4.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.93% in intraday trading to $0.69 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.52%, and it has moved by -15.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -95.65%. The short interest in DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK) is 76910.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $105.00, which implies an increase of 99.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $105.00 and $105.00 respectively. As a result, DMK is trading at a discount of -15117.39% off the target high and -15117.39% off the low.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.15 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.47 million and $1.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then jump by 85.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.79%. While earnings are projected to return 55.56% in 2023.

DMK Dividends

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 13 and November 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:DMK)’s Major holders

DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp insiders own 7.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.59%, with the float percentage being 18.00%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 43 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 39530.0 shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $95267.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 30910.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $74493.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DMK Pharmaceuticals Corp (DMK) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 30090.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72516.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11025.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $23042.0.