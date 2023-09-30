DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE: DHT): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s traded shares were 2.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.16. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the DHT share is $12.13, that puts it down -17.77 from that peak though still a striking 32.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.96. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.18. DHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) trade information

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $10.30 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.00%, and it has moved by 10.52% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.69%. The short interest in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) is 6.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.93, which implies an increase of 20.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, DHT is trading at a discount of -65.05% off the target high and 2.91% off the low.

DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that DHT Holdings Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) shares have gone down -2.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 258.62% against -17.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 400.00% this quarter and then drop -13.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 55.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $89.87 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $111.97 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $60.43 million and $116.74 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 48.70% and then drop by -4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.51%. While earnings are projected to return 680.35% in 2023, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

DHT Dividends

DHT Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 06 and November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for DHT Holdings Inc is 1.23, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.95 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)’s Major holders

DHT Holdings Inc insiders own 16.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.58%, with the float percentage being 77.56%. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 250 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.19 million shares (or 8.11% of all shares), a total value of $112.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.31 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $96.51 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) shares are DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2023 indicates that DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series owns about 4.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.13 million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $29.0 million.