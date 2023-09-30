Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Has Gained 16.84% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s traded shares were 2.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.72% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the CPG share is $8.59, that puts it down -3.49 from that peak though still a striking 32.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.57. The company’s market capitalization is $4.45B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.07 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.03 million shares over the past three months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) registered a -0.72% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.72% in intraday trading to $8.30 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.67%, and it has moved by 1.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.19%. The short interest in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) is 12.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.58, which implies an increase of 21.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.57 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CPG is trading at a discount of -44.58% off the target high and -15.3% off the low.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Crescent Point Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) shares have gone up 19.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 0.00% against -27.50.

While earnings are projected to return -35.25% in 2023, the next five years will return -1.00% per annum.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crescent Point Energy Corp is 0.31, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Crescent Point Energy Corp insiders own 0.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 41.57%, with the float percentage being 41.75%. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 22.06 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $148.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.67 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 3.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $125.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) shares are Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value owns about 15.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $124.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.78 million, or about 2.02% of the stock, which is worth about $79.77 million.