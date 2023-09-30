Could Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE: BUD) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD)’s traded shares were 2.94 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.25% or $1.74. The 52-week high for the BUD share is $67.09, that puts it down -21.32 from that peak though still a striking 19.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $44.51. The company’s market capitalization is $94.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.93 million shares over the past three months.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.97. BUD has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 29 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 19 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) trade information

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) registered a 3.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.25% in intraday trading to $55.30 this Friday, 09/29/23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.02%, and it has moved by -4.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.93%. The short interest in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD) is 3.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.18 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $68.08, which implies an increase of 18.77% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.00 and $76.00 respectively. As a result, BUD is trading at a discount of -37.43% off the target high and -13.92% off the low.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) shares have gone down -16.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.67% against 13.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2023. Revenue is predicted to grow 8.30% this quarter and then drop -16.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.02 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.79 billion by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $15.08 billion and $14.67 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.20% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.09%. While earnings are projected to return -6.41% in 2023, the next five years will return 11.90% per annum.

BUD Dividends

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR is 1.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (NYSE:BUD)’s Major holders

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.62%, with the float percentage being 5.62%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 556 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 25.29 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.43 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.79 million shares, is of Fisher Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $555.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADR (BUD) shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox Stock Fund owns about 17.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.0 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.3 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $187.05 million.